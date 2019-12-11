Our Forever FLOTUS and Ellen Degeneres Surprise A Southeast DC Elementary School With 100K

Christmas came early for several students at a Southeast DC elementary school when they were received an unexpected blessing.

This elementary school in DC has a student population where 65% of the students are economically disadvantaged. Some students are even homeless or in foster care. “It’s considered one of the roughest area in DC. But that’s OK. When our students come in here they expect the same thing — that’s to get love, a hug and to ensure that they’re in a safe place” says Kristie Edwards in an interview with #Ellen.

The teachers often use their own resources to provide things for the children like school supplies, clothes and sometimes dinner. Edwards said every single one of the students (350) at the elementary school receives a free lunch.

#MichelleObama and #EllenDegeneres took notice in the school and how administrators care for their students. They donated $100,000.00 to the school to help build a computer lab and offset school expenses. Michelle presented the donation stating “Ellen is giving you guys $100K to help you cover whatever expenses that you have for school, whether it’s the food pantry or whether it’s computer programs, we hope that this will make sure you won’t have to go into your pocket any longer for these kids”.

Ellen also donated a new basketball court, brand new computers, laptops for the teahers and enough iPad’s for every single student. This is a huge blessing and so joyful to read. There are some good people left in the world.

