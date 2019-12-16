Today marks 27 years since Dr. Dre dropped one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time with The Chronic.

1992 seems like so long ago, but The Chronic has managed to stand the test of time and set the tone for West Coast rap for many generations to come. And to think that labels didn’t believe in the classic record!

According to Rolling Stone:

Dr. Dre recorded The Chronic without a distribution deal in place for the newly formed Death Row Records, and then shopped the completed album, cover art and all, to multiple major labels. But even coming off the chart-topping success of N.W.A’s swan song EFIL4ZAGGIN, labels were shy about paying Death Row’s asking price, taking on Dre’s legal issues with Ruthless Records, or releasing a gangsta-rap album at the height of media hysteria about explicit lyrics.

Being the innovator that he is, Dre was always ahead of his time when it came to this music thing. Before Beats headphones took over the world and rappers were selling liquor by the boatload, Dr. Dre had another vision in mind. A cloudy vision. Hit the flip to see that time Dre turned Christmas into a Chronic Christmas.

Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On K97.5: