Meek Mill Says He Was High On Percs When He Dissed Drake

Rapper Meek Mill is coming clean about his addiction to opioids. During a sit down interview Meek admitted that he was addicted to Percocet at one point. He goes on to say that he was popping between 10-30 pills per day.

Meek said:

“I was taking 10-30 Percocets a day,” said Meek. “You walking with death. You pop two in the morning, they gon’ wear off by four.”

He admitted that even though he has now cleaned up his act, he was once a “junkie”.

He also went on to say that the pills played a big part in his decision to diss Drake back in 2015.

“If you ask me why I came at Drake, I don’t even fuckin’ really, really, really know,” said Meek. “Everybody be sayin’ Nicki and shit, that wasn’t the case. They always had their relationship before me. They dealt with each other before I got in the situation. I could never let that be the one reason why I’m mad at him or I feel some type of way. I just ain’t really know when I look back. I’m like, ‘You know what, the fuck I wanna do something like that?’”

Meek agreed that it was the drugs that led to him making bad decisions. “I’m making very bad decisions and not knowing I’m making these bad decisions. When I wasn’t high and I look back and went on YouTube and checked my fall, I’m like, ‘I don’t do shit like that.’”

Also On K97.5: