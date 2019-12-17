Netflix Facing Backlash Over Comedy Special With Gay Jesus

With all of the ideas for movies and television shows, #Netflix decided to step on a few toes with this one.

“The First Temptation Of Jesus Christ” is a Netflix Christmas comedy special that portrays a gay #JesusChrist and a weed-smoking Mary. This special has sparked a petition and people are not happy about it at all.

Over 1.8 million people have already signed the petition, which calls for the special to be prohibited and pulled from Netflix. Wow! Porta dos Fundos (A Brazilian comedy YouTube Channel) is also forced to apologize after this petition has received so many signatures. People have accused Fundos of religious discrimination and “derision and disrespect for the faith of the Catholic Church and especially for God”.

The special is about 46 minutes and it starts with Jesus coming home to his surprise birthday party with Orlando, his opening gay friend. Jesus attempts to conceal his friend but ends up letting him join the party and he sings various holiday songs.

Did Netflix reach with this one? We’ll see how this unfolds.

