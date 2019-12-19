Young M.A. “My Hitta,” E-40 “Niner Gang” & More

Man, if them conservative folk that had Hallmark take down that commercial with that same sex couple getting married they’d better not check out Young M.A.’s latest video.

In her latest visuals for “My Hitta,” the Brooklyn rapper finds herself in a Queen & Slim situation after clapping a cop before eventually turning up on the dance floor with her boo and well, probably getting canceled by the Hallmark haters.

Back on the West coast, triple OG, E-40 squads up with seemingly every 46niner fan in the Bay Area and turns up one time for his city’s team for his clip to “Niner Gang.” We guess he’s not boycotting the NFL.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YK Osiris featuring DaBaby, Ranna Royce, and more.

YOUNG M.A. – “MY HITTA”

E-40 – “NINER GANG”

YK OSIRIS FT. DABABY – “FREAKY DANCER”

RANNA ROYCE – “SILENT NIGHT”

BABY ROSE – “TO YOU”

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. TERMANOLOGY – “ARE YOU WILLIN”

