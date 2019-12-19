2K & UnitedMasters Reveal The 10 Artists Joining The ‘NBA 2K20″ Soundtrack

Back in July, before NBA 2K20’s release, it was announced that 2K would be teaming up Steve Stoute’s independent alternative for artists, UnitedMasters, to search for 10 artists as part of a global search to add to the 2K20 in-game soundtrack. Yesterday (Dec.17), we learned precisely who earned that honor and dope opportunity.

The contest which received over 10,000 songs submissions from around the globe via the UnitedMasters app was narrowed down to 25 by 2K and UnitedMasters. It then came down to 10x NBA All-Star and now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant alongside UnitedMasters Founder and CEO, Steve Stoute, to hand-pick the 10 winners to join the likes of NLE Choppa, Tobe Nwigwe, Drake, & more on the game’s soundtrack. Their selections were:

570JV – “My Soul”;

Anonymuz – “Rockstar:

AkinG Kalld Pedro – “Traffic Jam”;

Bravo – “Diamonds”;

Fourtee – “Freeze”;

Lee Bezel – “Big Duffy”;

Q – “I Might Slip Away If I Don’t Feel Nothing”;

Quaintrelle – “Momentum”;

Rif – “Kites”;

Swoosh God – “Just Do It.”

Upon hearing, he was selected UM artist Fourtee reacted:

“Honestly, it was an out of body experience. It felt unreal, but thank God I have really high expectations for my music.”

Fellow UnitedMasters artist Quaintrelle added:

“I thought it was dope because I planned on using a different distribution service to get my music out, but management suggested UnitedMasters and to see what they have done with momentum is a true testament on how UnitedMasters can help propel your career.”

Steve Stoute, founder, and CEO of UnitedMasters, spoke about his company having the opportunity to bring their artists music to millions of ears:

“The NBA 2K soundtrack consistently showcases the best artists, and we’re excited that these UnitedMasters artists have the opportunity to bring their music to millions of new listeners. We expect that this is just the beginning for these talented musicians. We’re very proud to work with such a culturally significant and influential game like NBA 2K to showcase these artists and can’t wait for the millions of gamers to hear the next generation of music talent.”

Kevin Durant added:

“Music and basketball were always an important part of my life. I think what Steve is doing at UnitedMasters is amazing. If I can help put these talented artists with NBA 2K, then it’s all comes full circle to music and ball for me.”

You can listen to the full playlist provided by Spotify as well as watch the video showcasing Stoute and Durant during the selection process below.

—

Photo: 2K Games / NBA 2K20

2K & UnitedMasters Reveal The 10 Artists Joining The ‘NBA 2K20″ Soundtrack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: