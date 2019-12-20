A customer at the Popeyes location on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, snapped a picture of raw chicken being delivered to the store with a dog hovering over the boxes. The chicken was being delivered in a personal vehicle. The picture shows a dog in the vehicle that was just inches away from the raw chicken. The customer, who was going through the drive-thru, contacted the health department after snapping the picture.

The woman who took the picture was concerned about contamination from the dog and the temperature of the chicken during the transport.

Customer Snaps Pic Of Dog Hovering Over Boxes Of Raw Chicken At Raleigh Popeyes was originally published on foxync.com