Iggy Azalea Announces Split From Playboi Carti, Then Back Peddles

Iggy Azalea hastily announced that she and Playboi Carti split, but it seems now she has had a change of heart.

On Friday (Dec. 20) Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to post then promptly deleted a message boasting that she was “single.”

But it seems her singleness didn’t last too long, because moments later, the “Fancy” rapper posted again, but this time she was back peddling from the previously deleted post, claiming it was posted out of “impulse.”

“I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on,” Iggy Azalea wrote. “I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo.“

Iggy then addressed her relationship with Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, stating that regardless of what they face privately she shouldn’t have posted it to the social media site.

“The truth is I love Jordan very much, I always will – more than you could ever know,” she noted. “That’s all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain private between him & I no matter what.”

The erratic posts have fueled rumors that the couple have officially split, which comes just weeks after rumors that the two were expecting. Unlike the pregnancy rumor, which Iggy quickly debunked by posting photos of herself on vacation in a bikini, the two have been tight lipped about the impending split. After the post and delete, Iggy’s latest post features her donning a bikini in a pool while bidding Bali farewell.

Meanwhile Playboi Carti’s last post on social media was on December 1.

Earlier this year when rumors were circulating that the two had split, Carti took time during his concert to address the news, calling it “fake.”

“Me and my girl never broke up. That shit fake,” Playboi Carti said in January. “And I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m happy as hell.”

.@playboicarti shuts down break up rumors with @IGGYAZALEA Whole Lotta Red Soon ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LdMrPiZtZB — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) January 7, 2019

It’s unclear if the couple is going through a rough patch or if they have parted ways for good, but many fans have speculated that Playboi Carti’s lack of response is very telling.

Iggy Azalea Announces Split From Playboi Carti, Then Back Peddles was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: