Is Meek Mill’s Girlfriend Pregnant? (VIDEO)

Meek Mill is about to be a father. His rumored girlfriend Milan Harris is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child. Harris is a fashion designer who revealed the big news at a fashion show over the weekend. Milan walked down the runway during the Milano Di Rouge fashion show and showed off her baby bump.

Rumors have been circulating for a few months about the two being a couple, but there was never any confirmation…before now. Earlier this year Milan even denied that she was dating Meek. She said “No. Meek supports Milano and I support Meek. That’s my friend.”

