Dr. Dre Is Forbes Top Earning Musician Of The Decade…How Much Did He Make?

With this decade coming to a close, it’s only right that Forbes lets us know which celebrities made way more money than us over the last 10 years. The magazine just dropped the list of musicians who made the most money this decade. It may come as a surprise to some, but music mogul Dr. Dre tops the list with over $950 Million.

Keep in mind, Dre hasn’t released an album since 2015, and hasn’t gone on tour in many years. His last number one single was back in 2009. It is his business ventures that have allowed him to stay on top of the charts. This includes his 20% stake in Beats which was acquired by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

Here is a quick look at the entire list according to Forbes.

1. Dr. Dre — $950 million

2. Taylor Swift — $825 million

3. Beyoncé — $685 million

4. U2 — $675 million

5. Diddy — $605 million

6. Elton John — $565 million

7. Jay-Z — $560 million

8. Paul McCartney — $535 million

9. Katy Perry — $530 million

10. Lady Gaga — $500 million

Also On K97.5: