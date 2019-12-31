Migos Member Offset Sued For Not Paying For Jewelry – $47K

Migos member Offset is being sued by a popular jeweler from Los Angeles. A new lawsuit that was just filed by Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills claims that Offset owes him $47,000.

The charges originate from unpaid fees from a transaction back in 2018 where offset picked up some ice that was worth $110k, but only paid $63k at the time. After the purchase, there was a remaining balance of $47k.

Marco says that his attorneys issued a letter to Offset back in December that demanded payment within 7 days, but apparently the cash was never received. He is now requesting the full amount owed in addition to interest and attorney fees.

