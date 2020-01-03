It’s been a hot minute since Rich Homie Quan dropped new material for his fans and while most of the time when he’s the topic of discussion it’s Young Thug related, Quan is looking to get 2020 started on a musical note.

Kicking off the new year the right way, Rich returns with some new visuals for “Probation” where he finds in a discussion with his wifey while getting a haircut in his kitchen. Rich man problems.

Elsewhere Sosamann and Peso Peso unite give Trumpians the nightmare they’ve been fearing for the past few years: Black and Latino’s linking up for the culture as they turn up and show they’re all about their 2nd amendment rights too in their clip for “Swanton Bomb.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quando Rondo, M-Dot, and more.

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “PROBATION”

SOSAMANN FT. PESO PESO – “SWANTON BOMB”

QUANDO RONDO – “HOW’D I MAKE IT”

M-DOT – “DAYS ARE ALL THE SAME”

SY ARI DA KID – “ARIA”

A-F-R-O – “GRANDMASTER FRO”

KC ROYAL – “WEST COAST”

LIL WOOKIE FT. DOE BOY – “HIDE OUT”

Rich Homie Quan “Probation,” Sosamann ft. Peso Peso “Swanton Bomb” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: