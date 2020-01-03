2020 Coachella Lineup Has Been Announced!

The two-week music festival #Coachella revealed the 2020 line-up for its headlining artists. #RageAgainstTheMachine , #TravisScott and #FrankOcean are set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival this year.

According to their #Twitter, Rage Against the Machine will perform Friday night, Travis Scott will perform Saturday and Frank Ocean on Sunday.

Other artists that will be performing include #CalvinHarris , #BigSean , #21Savage, #LilNasX and more. Weekend 1 is apparently sold out already according to the tweet released from Coachella. It’s been a while since fans have witnessed a live Frank Ocean performance, so this will be one for the books. If you can recall, #Beyonce reigned Coachella queen last year when she broke the internet with her HBCU inspired performance called #Homecoming. The performance included a melody of well known Bey songs, along side her husband #JayZ , sister #Solange and girl group #DestinysChild. Will this year’s festival top BeyChella? We will see.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Indio, California starting April 10th until April 19th. Presale tickets have already opened this week.

Also On K97.5: