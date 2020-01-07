After a ruling by a federal court, it’s been announced that North Carolina voters will NOT need to show identification when voting in the primary election in March of 2020. This applies to early voting and one stop voting.
It’s not yet known if voters will be required to provide identification in the November elections.
These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet
10 photos Launch gallery
These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. KAREN PITTMAN AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. WINNIE HARLOW AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. INDYA MOORE AT THE THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. ZURI HALL AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. LALA MILIAN AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. NINA PARKER AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
You Won’t Need To Show I.D. When Voting This March was originally published on foxync.com