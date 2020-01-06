Harvey Weinstein Charged With New Sex Crimes In Los Angeles

This tea is piping hot. The Hollywood movie mogul, #HarveyWeinstein has been in a string of stories from women in and out of the business claiming he’s sexually assault them on numerous occasions. Now, the D.A for his cases claims the charges stem from 3 violent sexual offenses against 2 victims back in February 2013.

One victim attended a film festival with Weinstein and after returning to her hotel, he followed and forced himself into her room and onto her. She states he raped her and threatened her life if she told, which is why this statement was delayed. The second accuser says that she had a meeting with Weinstein and he convinced her to go back to his hotel room and once inside she says he took off his clothes and masturbated. Weird.

Well, he is now being investigated in Dublin and London, on top of this case in L.A. His bond was set at $5 million since he is a bit wealthy, as he’s sold up to $55 million in real estate and there’s a chance he could skip town. If convicted, he could face up to 28 years in prison. Sources say there are 4 charges total, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraints.

Let’s see how this plays out!

