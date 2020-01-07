McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action

Elevated carbon monoxide levels have many concerned about the health of their families and has forced some residence from the housing complex to leave.

Residents complained to the Durham City Council on Monday night, demanding actions be taken to insure their safety in their homes.

Since late November, more than a dozen residents have been to the hospital including two children last Thursday, with elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether carbon monoxide is to blame for the deaths of two infants in McDougald Terrace apartments.

Source WRAL-TV

