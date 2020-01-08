Wiley and Stormzy are perhaps two of the biggest stars in the U.K. Grime scene, and a brewing feud between the two is heating up. For those keeping score, Stormzy returned fire to Wiley with a new track “Disappointed,” and it doesn’t appear things are settling down anytime soon.

For background, Wiley’s recent diss track “Eediyat Skengman” was released on Sunday (Jan. 5) and featured the 41-year-old veteran going directly at Stormzy, including going so far to say that his younger counterpart took some of his styles while also declaring himself the top man in the Grime scene.

From Wiley’s “Eediyat Skengman”:

I know Stormzy’s good and that

Yeah, I know he came from the hood and that

But if the vibes that we built were drugs and we packed

We’d be stacking, and he come along and took all that

Stormy, 26, didn’t wait long to fire back with “Disappointed” and while Wiley decided not to get too personal, the “Wiley Flow” rapper took it there on some of his bars.

From Stormzy’s “Disappointed:

The old man’s got a death wish

Old man, you’ll regret this

Alright then, challenge accepted

Smoke on sight from the bruddas I step with

Wiley has heard the track and actually approved of it tweeting “I like that lets go, but blasted Stormzy for not using a Grime-styled track. He’s also been retweeting the track while fans of both men debate over the winner and loser via Twitter. Wiley also added that he has another “dub” in the tuck for Stormzy and that the beef will be done after it.

You can not say you are the king of grime using a drill riddim to send back #Breading headie ones riddim will not save u mike 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😎😎😎😎😎😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 The war is done after my next dub 🏆 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 6, 2020

Check out Wiley and Stormzy’s recent diss tracks below. Who do you think is winning thus far? Sound off in the comments section.

Photo: WENN

Latest…

Stormzy Fires Return Shot At Wiley With “Disappointed” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: