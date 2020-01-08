Martin Lawrence Finally Opens Up About The Sexual Harassment Claims From Co-Star Tisha Campbell

It’s been a long time since the legendary show #Martin has been on air, over 20 years to be exact. Well, a recent #GQ interview with #MartinLawrence revealed why he left Martin and what caused the show to end.

His co-star #TishaCampbelll who played his lover Gina, accused martin of abuse and sexual harassment. Martin addressed these allegations stating “None of that was true. It was all a lot of bu******”. This incident in 1997 caused Tisha to quit the show abruptly and producers sued her for doing so! Well, she counter sued with accusations against Martin. They both reached a settlement outside of court and Tisha agreed to return to the show on the condition that she be allowed to film scenes separate from Lawrence.

Rumors in the past stated once Tisha got married to her ex-husband #Duanemartin is when she started distancing herself and not wanting to film certain scenes with Martin. These are just speculations but now it looks as though they have both moved past the situation and have a good relationship. “We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen” Martin explained in his interview. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave”.

Well, this clears the air for the most part. We are happy to see they’ve moved past the situation because who doesn’t love the Martin show??

