New Music From Future Featuring Drake “Life Is Good”

Future is working. He just dropped his latest song featuring Drake, called “Life is good”. The duo comes together in the star-studded video as Drake and Future work their “regular jobs” along side, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It and more.

We know these two aren’t strangers to creating classics. Tell us what you think. Share, like, and comment!

