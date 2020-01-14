Yung Joc Proudly Explains Rideshare Side Hustle After Viral Video

Before we get into this, people need to stop trying to shame people from making an honest living in these tough times, all in a corny bid to go viral. Yung Joc found himself at the center of discussion after he was filmed working for a rideshare company, and the Atlanta rapper is proud of his side hustle, explaining that he’s hoping to set an example for young people.

TMZ caught up with the “It’s Goin’ Down’” star after a video of the weekend went viral showing him taking a pair of passengers in his vehicle via a new rideshare service called Pull Up N Go. While Joc wasn’t trying to put emphasis on this celebrity status, one of the women realized it was indeed him driving the vehicle and proceeded to tell Joc that “you must’ve fell off.”

That ugly exchange didn’t turn out the way it normally would in today’s vicious times as fans supported the hustle as they should. In fact, Joc himself didn’t shy away from what he’s doing and he’s using the app to not only make some side money but also connect with new people. Sitting down with TMZ, Yung Joc quickly broke down what he’s doing with the side hustle.

Joc shared that for over 25 years, he’s been a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and that for the young people he helps mentor, Joc wants to show that you can never be too big to make an honest living. Speaking of honest livings, Joc is also a local radio personality in Atlanta and still an active cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta so he’s just checking off a “bucket list” item in his words but also getting to meet people and provide a necessary service to boot.

Salute to Yung Joc.

