Wale ft. Bryson Tiller “Love…,” Moneybagg Yo ft. Lil Baby “U Played” & More

After dropping his last Jeremih assisted clip for “On Chill,” a few months back, Wale’s been keeping a low profile for the most part even though he’d just released his latest project Wow… That’s Crazy.

But today the self-proclaimed “G.O.A.T” returns with another R&B singer featured visual in “Love…” which finds Wale and Bryson Tiller getting lit playing Jenga with a few cuties before hitting up the club to turn up with some more young women. Playing Jenga while drinking is a recipe for comedic disaster. Just sayin.’

Moneybagg Yo meanwhile seems to have problems with a gang of women as his clothes gets thrown out the windows by one woman while he argues with others in his clip for the Lil Baby assisted “U Played.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tim Hicks and The Dirty Church, Bankroll Freddie, and more.

WALE FT. BRYSON TILLER – “LOVE…”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. LIL BABY – “U PLAYED”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “RICH OFF GRASS”

TIM HICKS & THE DIRTY CHURCH – “BNARD”

DRY BOY FT. CDOT HONCHO – “HOP IN”

KEY GLOCK – “LOOK AT THEY FACE”

