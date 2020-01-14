A New Jersey couple was shocked and disgusted when they opened the box of diapers they ordered from Amazon. The diapers appeared to be used. Mom Nassly Sales said that the box reeked of feces and urine.
Nassly said she has contacted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the situation.
“I want Amazon to investigate and find these criminals who are putting children’s lives in danger. Quality control and safety are most important!”
Family Receives Box Of Dirty Diapers From Amazon was originally published on foxync.com