A New Jersey couple was shocked and disgusted when they opened the box of diapers they ordered from Amazon. The diapers appeared to be used. Mom Nassly Sales said that the box reeked of feces and urine.

Nassly said she has contacted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the situation.

“I want Amazon to investigate and find these criminals who are putting children’s lives in danger. Quality control and safety are most important!”

A family orders diapers on #Amazon .. only to discover they were already filled with poop. Now amazing is trying to make this right. pic.twitter.com/8Qou3o1YHe — Felicia Bolton (@FeliciaBoltonTV) January 13, 2020

Family Receives Box Of Dirty Diapers From Amazon was originally published on foxync.com