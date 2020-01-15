Happy Founders Day To Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. – See Which Celebs Are Also Celebrating The Illustrious Day

If you’ve ever attended college, more importantly an HBCU, you understand the importance of these divine organizations like AKA. Alpha Kappa Alpha serves as the vision of nine college students on Howard University campus in 1908. Today, they celebrate the day the organization was founded and the impact this service based organization has both nationally and internationally.

With over 283,000 members, it’s very likely that some of these women would prosper in the entertainment world. There is a long list for a group of honorary members of AKA like #JadaPinkettSmith , #IyanlaVanzant , #AliciaKeys , #MayaAngelou and #CorettaScottKing but this list below will focus on the women who pledged during their undergraduate and graduate years of college.

#PhyliciaRashad, who studied at Howard University and graduated with honors will celebrate this founders day. She is the epitome of beauty and intelligence and mostly known for lead role on #TheCosbyShow as Clair Huxtable. #LorettaDevine is also celebrating this day as she graduate from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama. #WandaSykes will also be celebrating today. The Emmy Award winning comedian wrote the Chris Rock show and she also has a lot to celebrate.

On this day, it’s important to remember the impact these organizations have on our culture. Outside of the organization, our black women have a huge impact on the world and it’s days like this that I also celebrate just being black! Happy Founders Day to all of the Greek organizations out there. We celebrate you!

