Trench Collapse In Brier Creek

Earlier Wednesday a trench collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.

Four workers were located in the trench when it collapsed. Three of the workers have been rescued, while one still remains under the debris.

According to ABC 11, The conditions of two of the workers taken to Duke University Hospital are unknown.

