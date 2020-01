Is Brooklyn in the house?! Without a doubt!

Today we get some new visuals from some Kings County OG’s who are out to remind everyone that while Brooklyn is gentrified as f*ck, the goons still roam the streets that bore Mike Tyson, Notorious B.I.G., and Michael Jordan (yeah, we claiming him too!).

Uncle Murda ft. Que Banz "We Outside," Tek of Smiff N Wessun "Brooklyn Shootouts"

