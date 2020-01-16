{NFL REPORT} New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Want For Odell Beckham Jr.!!!

The Browns wide receiver appeared to slap the rear end of a police officer inside the LSU locker room after the team’s national championship win on Monday. New Orleans police police have since issued a warrant for Beckham’s arrest for simple battery, according to reports.

