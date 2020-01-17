Late last summer the iconic Missy Elliott made her long awaited return to the music game with a brand new EP, Iconology, and though it’s been damn near five months since it’s release she’s still dropping videos for the project.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Why I Still Love You,” Missy Elliott shows what her style would’ve been like in the 60s, 70s, and 80s as a young teenager strolls through the hall of a Missy Museum.

Back in the present, twerking has become a stable in Hip-Hop videos and that couldn’t be more evident in Carnage’s clip to “Hella Neck” where he, Tyga, OhGeesy and Takeoff turn up in a hotel room where every woman in attendance shake their rump like their lives depended on it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smokepurpp featuring Denzel Curry, Jay Fizzle featuring Young Dolph, and more.

MISSY ELLIOTT – “WHY I STILL LOVE YOU”

CARNAGE FT. TYGA, OHGEESY & TAKEOFF – “HELLA NECK”

SMOKEPURPP FT. DENZEL CURRY – “WHAT I PLEASE”

JAY FIZZLE FT. YOUNG DOLPH – “DON’T STOP”

MOZZY – “OVERCAME”

Missy Elliott “Why I Still Love You,” Carnage ft. Tyga, OhGeesy & Takeoff “Hella Neck” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

