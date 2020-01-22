Royce 5’9 ft. Westside Gunn “Overcomer,” The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” & More

Eminem might’ve been the talk of social media this past weekend due to the release of his latest LP, but heads are still patiently waiting for the return of another rap god from Detroit, Royce 5’9.

With his next album The Allegory still a month away, Nickle-Nine decided to bless fans with an appetizer in the visuals for “Overcomer.” Featuring another microphone murderer in Westside Gunn, the new video features Royce and Gunn kickin’ that real ish while the life and snitchin’ times of Tekashi 6ix9ine play throughout the joint. Lesson!

The Weeknd meanwhile gets his Joker on for his latest clip to “Blinding Lights” and lives the fast life complete with a porno mustache.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rockness Monsta, and more.

ROYCE 5’9 FT. WESTSIDE GUNN – “OVERCOMER”

THE WEEKND – “BLINDING LIGHTS”

RICH THE KID FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “MONEY TALK”

ROCKNESS MONSTA FT. RON BROWZ – “PAY ME”

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “LOVE REUNION”

CURREN$Y – “DECISIONS”

RAY J – “PARTY’S OVER”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “CHANGE MY LIFE”

POPLORD – “BLOW POPPIN”

PESO PESO FT. MAXO KREAM – “I WAS TRAPPING”

LXIV 64 FT. NLE CHOPPA – “SNOW WHITE”

