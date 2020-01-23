Wendy Williams’ Divorce Is Final

Talkshow host Wendy Williams can now officially represent for the single ladies. According to TMZ Wendy’s marriage to Kevin Hunter is now over after 19 years.

The marriage came to a halt last year after news of Hunter fathering a child with his mistress Sharina Hudson surfaced.

According to court records, here is how the exes will divide their assets.

The Livingston, NJ house she and Hunter put up for sale is eventually gonna be split down the middle — 50/50. Wendy gets to keep a crib they have in Florida, where her mom lives. Kevin, meanwhile, gets to keep the proceeds from another house he owned and recently sold in Morristown, NJ. The docs say they each owned equal shares of their production company, and apparently Kevin is going to sell off his part of it to Wendy. She’ll be the sole owner, but she’s paying him a lump sum, plus a severance package. The amounts are confidential. Wendy will also keep all of their furniture, save for one sculpture. Meanwhile, Kevin gets his Ferrari and his Rolls-Royce.

