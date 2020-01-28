North Carolina Man Charged With Human Sex Trafficking

Top Navigation

A North Carolina man named Salvador Espinoza Escobar has been arrested and charged with human sex trafficking after it was discovered that he kept a woman enslaved for over 5 years according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Wednesday officials at the National Human Trafficking Tip Line received a call alerting them that Escobar was trafficking women for the purpose of sex. Police later obtained a search warrant and subsequently the 48-year-old Escobar was arrested and taken into custody. He was later charged with one count of human trafficking.

“He is accused of holding a person in sexual servitude by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.

Detectives interviewed the alleged victim and decided that her statements matched up with the tip that was received prior to the search warrant being issued.

Escobar has since been released on a $100,000 bail.

