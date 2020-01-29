Alright Rihanna, just take our money. The music, fashion, and beauty mogul just added another product to her ever-growing Fenty Beauty line.

Via the brand’s Instagram page they wrote, “ Face about to stay fresh in that #WHATITDEW Refreshing Spray! This pick-me-up rose scent mist hydrates skin before makeup application and can be used after to revitalize and refresh skin throughout the day for a nice dewy glow! ⠀

Pick it up on January 31 online at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP! Check your local store for availability!”

Rihanna has made it known that she didn’t come to play. Her brand is dedicated to pushing top notch, affordable, effective products that will make your beauty regimen seamless. The refreshing spray is a needed addition to the entire collection. With the dual purpose of hydrating before applying your makeup and refreshing it afterwards, your skin has no choice but to look flawless.

If you’re tired of giving Fenty your coins, this post is not for you. I can think of 10 reasons why I need this refreshing spray and I’ve likely never used one before. All I know is a dewy glow is something I’m sure I need.

The ‘What it Dew Refreshing Spray’ will be available for purchase on Friday, January 31st both online and in stores at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots UK, and Sephora in JC Penny.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Brings The Heat With This Haute Shoot For Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Fenty Beauty Is Launching Its First Eyeshadow Palettes In Over A Year

Fenty Beauty Announces ‘What It Dew’ Refreshing Spray was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On K97.5: