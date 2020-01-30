An infant rocker made by Graco has been recalled due to safety issues. Graco has recalled the inclined infant rocker despite no deaths being directly associated with the product.It’s estimated over 111,000 units have been sold in the U.S. and about 1,800 in Mexico.

Graco is among four companies that made the recall on Wednesday. Officials say the Little Lounger Rocking Seat was sold at Target, Babies R Us, and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018.

Consumers can contact Graco for additional information at 800-345-4109 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at gracobaby.com and click on Recall Information.

Graco’s Little Lounger Rocking Seats recalled over suffocation risk was originally published on foxync.com

