Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!
HBCU FACTS:
- The purpose of HBCUs, in the beginning, was to train teachers, preachers, and other community members.
- Cheyney University of Pennsylvania originally known as the Institute for Colored Youth was founded in 1837.
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange was originally published on woldcnews.com
