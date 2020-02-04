CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Lo’ Down: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Remain Seated During National Anthem

Do Shakira & Jennifer Lopez have beef, rumors are YES. Lore’l breaks it down, along with Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick called out the hypocrisy from his perspective. Lastly, 50 Cent & French Montana still won’t let go of their beef!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

RELATEDThe Lo’ Down: Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line Is In Formation With Popeyes’ Uniforms &amp; Rihanna May Have Found A New Rapper Boo [VIDEO]

RELATEDThe Lo’ Down: Quavo Reveals Who Will Be Featured On First Single [Video]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

The Lo’ Down: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Remain Seated During National Anthem  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close