Everyone in our listening are could be under some sort of severe storm risk for Thursday into early Friday.

Going from the mid 70’s back to the 50’s in just a couple of days make for a very unstable atmosphere and a threat for severe weather.

ABC 11’s meteorologist Don Schwenneker says that over 42 million people in the U.S. are under some sort of risk for Thursday into early Friday.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a risk for heavy rain and damaging winds.

They have also discussed the possibility of major flooding along a couple of rivers in our area, specifically the Haw at Haw River and the Neuse at Smithfield. No watches or warnings have been issued, but it is something to keep an eye out for in the coming days.

Read more at ABC11.com

Severe Weather Possible For Thursday was originally published on thelightnc.com

