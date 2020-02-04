It was a great game on national TV Monday night as NCCU’s basketball team rallied to beat Norfolk State 69-63 in a last minute comeback.

Down 15 points with 15 minutes to go, the Eagles closed on a 33-14 run to overwhelm the Spartans.

Afterwards, NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton praised his team’s effort.

“It’s huge. It shows the type of character we have. It shows the intestinal fortitude these guys have. We got punched in the mouth and we had to go to an alternate plan. We had a chance to see adversity firsthand, and they had to respond on national television.”

The win moves NC Central into a 2nd place tie with Norfolk State in the conference standings. The Eagles are now 6-2 in MEAC play, trailing only first place North Carolina A&T, who sits at 8-1. The arch-rivals will meet for the first time this season on February 17 in Greensboro.

Source: ABC11.com

NCCU Pushes Through To Beat Norfolk State was originally published on thelightnc.com

