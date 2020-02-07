Kendrick Lamar’s Biography Will Be Released In The Fall

Kendrick Lamar has announced that his highly anticipated biography now has a release date. The book was announced over two years ago. Penned by author Marcus Moore, K. Dot’s biography “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America” will drop this fall.

Moore took to Twitter to reveal that the “first biography of Kendrick Lamar” now has an official release date.

The book will hit shelves on October 13.

Cover reveal and preorder at the link: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Butterfly-Effect/Marcus-J-Moore/9781982107581 …

Here is the synopsis of the book:

Written by veteran journalist and music critic Marcus J. Moore, The Butterfly Effect serves as the definitive account of Lamar’s coming-of-age as an artist. In a statement from publishers Simon and Schuster, the publishing house notes that K. Dot’s ability to resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as a modern lyrical prophet is was ultimately solidified him an American icon. In just under a decade since the release of his Good Kid, M.A.A.D. city LP, the Compton native has has deeply impacted the culture and proved himself to be one of hip hop’s most successful and influential artists, without conforming to Hollywood standards or limiting his content. “The thirteen-time Grammy Award­–winning rapper is just in his early thirties, but he’s already won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, produced and curated the soundtrack of the megahit film Black Panther, and has been named one of Time’s 100 Influential People,” the blurb read. “But what’s even more striking about the Compton-born lyricist and performer is how he’s established himself as a formidable adversary of oppression and force for change. Through his confessional poetics, his politically charged anthems, and his radical performances, Lamar has become a beacon of light for countless people.”

The book can be preordered now.

