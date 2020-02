Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally on Friday at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m.

Doors will open at 9:30am on Valentine’s Day.

Sanders also has a rally in Charlotte on Friday at Belk Theater on Friday afternoon.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Durham was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5: