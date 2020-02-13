Drake Will Bring Battle Rap To New Streaming Service ‘Caffeine’

Drake has partnered with a new company to bring battle rap to the masses. Drake and new streaming company Caffeine will produce rap battles with the Ultimate Rap League (URL)

Drake just signed a multiyear contract with Caffeine, a company run by former Apple designer Ben Keighran and other Apple alumni. Drake will use this platform to produce rap battles in collaboration with New York’s Ultimate Rap League.

Caffeine is a platform that allows celebrities to connect with each other and chat with fans. The company was started by former Apple employees Ben Keighran and is backed by celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Durant.

Drake will also have his hand in creating other content for the platform that will include stars like Doja Cat, Offset, Smith-Schuster and Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma.

