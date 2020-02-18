CLOSE
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach In These Itty Bitty Bikinis

The three-time Grammy winner says she and her curves are the ultimate "roll model."

Weeks after taking home three Grammys, Lizzo is getting some much-needed R&R on the beaches of Brazil and Mexico, soaking up all the sun, getting that melanin even darker and living her best life.

In this cobalt blue two-piece, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker is serving up some serious cleavage.

“Thinkin bout tiddies,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

Thinkin bout tiddies 🤤

"Roll model," she quipped.

 

Late last week, sis put it all out there in this itty bitty red bikini and we ARE HERE FOR IT!

“Roll model,” she quipped.

View this post on Instagram

Roll Model.

Let's not forget all that booty in this thong:

 

Let’s not forget all that booty in this thong:

Here she is rocking Brazil's colors:

Views from Brazil 🇧🇷

One of my personal favorites

 

Here she is rocking Brazil’s colors:

View this post on Instagram

Miami > Brazil > Mexico all in a week 🛸🏝

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

One of my personal favorites

View this post on Instagram

Y’all hoes think I’m on vacation? 😏

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

Trust, despite all of these hateful and fatphobic attacks against Lizzo, we plan to keep seeing all her thick and curvy #BlackGirlMagic, cause from the looks of her booming career, she ain’t going any damn where.

So you keep do you Lizzo!

[caption id="attachment_3056184" align="alignleft" width="1205"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year! Not only does she have the number one song on the Billboard 100, but the number one movie at the box office with Hustlers. Obviously, her MTV VMA performance last month gave us our entire life! With a huge inflatable booty in a thong and a bedazzled bottle of Patron, the chart-topper song “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” and brought down the house! https://twitter.com/MTV/status/1166164968489803776?s=20   Let's also not forget her BET Awards performance that even had Rihanna jamming in the audience while Lizzo played the flute and twerked at the same time. But that's not the first time the singer shut it down an appearance, the singer and rapper PUT IT DOWN at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. But we also have to talk about her style! Just peep this purple wig that is giving us our entire lives! https://www.instagram.com/p/B2aLjVJBz9q/   So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the 'Gram.

Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach In These Itty Bitty Bikinis  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

