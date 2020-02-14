Stripper Who Fell Off Of A 15-Foot Pole Is Scared To Return To Work

The stripper who went viral last week after falling off of a 15-foot stripper pole and injuring herself is speaking out about the incident. Gena Sky became an internet sensation after climbing to the top of a pole and tumbling down last week. According to TMZ the exotic dancer has told friends that she no longer wants to dance after suffering a broken jaw and more in the accident. Friends also say that Genea is now “scared to death”.

Genea now wants to change the industry and help make it easier for dancers like herself, but doesn’t quite know how yet. If you didn’t catch the video that had the internet going crazy, just check it out below. Gena’s initial tweet ““Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I’m not f*cking okay. And there’s absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.” is included in the post.

