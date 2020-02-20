Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ For Harper’s Bazaar Is Giving Us Life!

By HelloBeautiful Staff

Listen…Tiffany Haddish’s glow-up over for the past few years has been an incredible thing to watch. But her newest photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar has taken it to a whole new level!

In a series of gorgeously shot images (thanks to Eric Ray Davidson) that are perfectly styled (we see you Cassie Anderson) the Like A Boss actress is stunning, channeling her inner Black Audrey Hepburn from the iconic 1961 film, Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Not surprisingly, Haddish was thrilled with the photos, telling her fans on the ‘Gram she hopes to remake this film one day.

“Thanks to @harpersbazaarus for inviting me to do a photoshoot, where I get to show respect to one of my favorite classic Actresses #audryhepburn. I would love to make my version of the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Haddish wrote on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

Just look at all this fabulousness:

In addition to these flawless pics, the 40-year-old gave an accompanying interview that was delightful, hilarious and eye-opening.

On dealing with fans who come up to her on the street:

“I don’t mind anybody talking to me, but if I’m eating, that makes me mad because I have a serious relationship with food. When people come over to me when I’m eating, I’m always surprised they’re not like, ‘Tiffany Haddish is an evil bitch.’”

(Apparently, Haddish was noshing on shrimp and grits, with a side of collard greens while giving the interview. Gotta love it!)

On having a Bar Mitzvah after finding out her Eritrean-born father was Jewish, and getting a 23andMe test that confirmed her Jewish roots:

“I learned Hebrew and everything. I was doing those bar mitzvahs for like 11 years, so I was always learning things.”

We learn later on in the interview that even after her #WhoBitBeyonce fiasco, Haddish still isn’t signing any NDAs and is out there spilling the tea on her celebrity interactions. Here, she shares a story of meeting Oscar winner Brad Pitt in an elevator.

“You could tell he was scared of me. He was like, ‘Oh, shit, Tiffany Haddish is here,’ and doing his eyes shifty,” she says, laughing. “I was like, ‘Ain’t nobody fucking with you. You’ve got too many kids.’”

Hey, we’re not mad, but Pitt is FINE Tiff!

On how her fame has folks coming out of the woodworks asking for money:

“Everybody looks at you like you’re supposed to take care of them,” she says. “People that aren’t even your blood; they’re just a friend of the family, associates, old friends from junior high school or high school. Then they say, ‘You changed.’ How have I changed? You didn’t ask me for a dime when I was poor. When I was sleeping in my car, where were you? When I was going through my divorce and didn’t have nowhere to go, where were you?

“It’s the hardest part. I almost want to hire somebody in the press to be like, ‘Tiffany Haddish: broke as hell. No money. She’s been working for free the whole time.’ Let that be on the front page of Google for a long time: ‘We thought she was worth four million ….’”

Ha!

How can you not love her? Tiffany is truly a national treasure!

Read Tiffany Haddish’s Harper’s Bazaar article in its entirety here.

