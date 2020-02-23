Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded NAACP Image Awards, Rihanna Earns President’s Award

Lizzo continues to stack the W’s. Last night (Feb. 22), the “Truth Hurts” singer won Entertainer of the Year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Aired live on BET from Pasadena, CA, ABC’s black-ish won a gang of awards as did the feature film Just Mercy—which won for Outstanding Motion Picture. Also, numerous entertainers came through and represented including Michael B. Jordan, Tracey Ellis Ross (who won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monae and even Rihanna.
Other notable winners included U.S. Congressman John Lewis, who was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award, and Rihanna, who earned the President’s Award which is granted in honor of special achievement and distinguished public service.
Said Rihanna after accepting her award, “Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for our communities. Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time. Still, we prevail. so I’m honored. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honor.”
But just before that moment, keep in mind that Rih Rih kept it very woke. Speaking of those of us with friends from other backgrounds, she said “when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr and Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up…” to applause. Word.
See the full list of winners, presented during the live ceremony, below:
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Lizzo
The following are the winners announced during the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised dinner…
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
“black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Greenleaf” (OWN)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“Unsung” (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) –
Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Album
“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
Outstanding New Artist
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood
Entertainment/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia
Records)
LITERATURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison
(Alfred A. Knopf)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Felon: Poems” – Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Sulwe” – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Around Harvard Square” – C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind”
