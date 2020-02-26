Pudding Perv Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby is firmly behind bars serving a 10-year sentence for sexual assault, which means, of course, his spokesperson thinks it’s time to show support for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. In a new statement, the spokesperson blasted the court’s decision to convict the powerful film producer.

Andrew Wyatt, playing on the sympathies of those who believe Cosby is innocent, launched into a short statement over Weinstein’s rape and criminal sex act convictions. Using the moment to also slam the #MeToo movement, Wyatt’s statement also took aim at Weinstein and Cosby’s rights to due process.

Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.

