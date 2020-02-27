Leonard Givens Jr a former student and football player of Livingstone College Football Player was charged by the Salisbury police in a shooting outside a hookah bar, in 2017. Police dropped the charges against him this year.

Givens was originally named as a suspect by a witness during the same shooting he was ducking down. “I knew I was innocent, but I was telling myself, ‘I’m fighting you all at trial,” Givens said. No word on any new suspect(s).

He says he would like to return to school and get back to playing football.

TRENDING

LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of Dropping A Gangster Rap Album

Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids Clowns [Video]

Justice For Juicy: Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Again

Charges Dropped On A Former Livingstone College Football Player was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Victoria

Also On K97.5: