Thanks to a Trump ran Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

To honor the icon and historic Black woman, who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in Canada and other northern states, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold-out! Maybe they will restock!

RELATED NEWS:

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

‘Queen & Slim’ Costume Designer Shiona Turini Debuts BHM Barbie Collection Inspired By Movie

E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar Dress Because Her Plus Size Options Were Limited

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell

Also On K97.5: