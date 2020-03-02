They Did It! Fayetteville Couple Got Married On Live TV!

Continue reading Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3076020" align="alignnone" width="690"] Source: Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Braids have evolved into more than just a summer hairstyle. Now you can catch just about any high profile celebrity (black, white, and in between) stuntin’ on them, on the red carpet with their hair in the protective style.. We have come a long way. There are kids in school that are still fighting for the right to wear braids while on campus. What is viewed as unprofessional in the real world, is rapidly becoming a go-to style on the red carpet. Hair braiding is heavily engraved in black culture and the black experience. It’s representation in mainstream media is needed to enforce that this style is not only a harmless way to do your hair, it is professional and glamorous enough to be worn with couture ball gowns. Over the years, many celebrities have traded in their silky Brazilian hair for some braided inches. No matter the prestige of the event, our ladies represented the culture with their unapologetically black hairstyles. If you’re in need of some hair inspo, or you just want to gaze at the beautiful black and brown women who have worn their braids with pride on the red carpet, then this post is for you. Here are 10 celebrities who kept it cute with their hair braided on the red carpet.