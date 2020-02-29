CLOSE
Saturday, February 29 Is The Last Day To Vote Early In NC!

Early voting started earlier this month and ends on Saturday, February 29th. If you choose not to vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can get registered and vote all at once during one-stop early voting.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check here!

Want to know where you can vote early? Check here!

Not sure where to vote on Election Day? Check here!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Saturday, February 29 Is The Last Day To Vote Early In NC!  was originally published on foxync.com

