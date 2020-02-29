Saturday, February 29 Is The Last Day To Vote Early In NC!

Early voting started earlier this month and ends on Saturday, February 29th. If you choose not to vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can get registered and vote all at once during one-stop early voting.
Not sure if you’re registered? Check here!
Want to know where you can vote early? Check here!
Not sure where to vote on Election Day? Check here!
