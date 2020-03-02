These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before It Was Cool

There are so many misconceptions about what it means to be a feminist. The biggest myth is that people who are feminist hate men. Another lie is that feminist want to promote women superiority. But let’s get one thing straight — feminism is none of that.

According to Britannica.com, Feminism is the belief in social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. There’s such a deep rooted history, especially in the Western world, of women being oppressed and stripped of their basic human rights. Just think of the Middle East; Women in Saudi Arabia weren’t allowed to have a driver’s license until 2018!

Throughout history, lots of women have turned to entertainers as their role model and example of how to be powerful, confident, and unapologetic in their woman-ness. The 90’s was an important time for the women’s movement — especially for Black women. Girl groups were taking over, female rappers had taken over hip hop and women in TV were allowed to be more than just sex symbols.

Women Empowerment was so big in the 90’s that it was deemed Third Wave Feminism. It was followed by the first wave, which occurred in the early 20th century, and was mainly concerned with women’s right to vote. The second wave, which took place in the 1960s and 1970s, refers to the women’s liberation movement for equal legal and social rights. The late 80’s and entire 90’s seeked to challenge the definitions of femininity and what it truly meant to be a woman. The women on our list representing that shift and taught us all how to move in a room full of vultures.

