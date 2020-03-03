CLOSE
Winston Salem State Wins CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The CIAA athletic conference was held in Charlotte this past weekend with Winston Salem States late push to defeat Fayetteville State 63-62 in the Men’s Basketball Championship.

The championship was held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and was Winston-Salem’s 12th in the conference tournament’s 75-year history and their first since winning the title in 2012.

